Aftershock Festival Continues To Outdo Itself With Impressive Lineup

Aftershock is without a doubt one of the premiere rock festivals in the country, and it seems to continue to outdo itself year after year with impressive lineups. The 2023 lineup is as stacked as it gets, with headliners including Tool, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, Korn, Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit, and Godsmack during the four-day event. The rest of the nearly 100-act bill also features names like Megadeth, AFI, Coheed and Cambria, Corey Taylor, Converge, Deafheaven, and more.

Aftershock 2023 is set to go down October 5-8 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, and tickets are on sale now through the festival's official website. Check out the full lineup below.