Ashley Graham Addresses Viral Hugh Grant Interview

Millions of viewers around the country tuned in to watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12), eagerly waiting to see if their favorite films and actors would take home the coveted Oscar trophy. However, the drama got a head start on the red carpet thanks to a painfully awkward interview between model Ashley Graham and actor Hugh Grant. Now, Graham is addressing the weird exchange.

Many viewers were confused by the Notting Hill star's demeanor when he found himself talking to Graham, who was doing some red carpet coverage prior to the Oscars. As the model-turned-interviewer tossed some easy questions his way, such as who we was rooting for and what he was wearing, Grant only gave curt answers and allegedly even rolled his eyes when the interview was over. While some considered his clipped responses rude, others praised him for not faking interest in the interview.

But how did Graham feel about the dismissive exchange? TMZ caught up to Graham in Los Angeles on Monday (March 13), asking how she felt about the Grant's terse interview, and it seems like she's not worrying too much about it.

"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," she said, adding that even with the tense interview she "had such a good time" covering the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night.