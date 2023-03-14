Avenged Sevenfold Return With New Song "Nobody," Announce New Album
By Taylor Fields
March 14, 2023
Avenged Sevenfold has returned with their first new single since 2016, "Nobody," and it's the first taste of their forth coming new album Life Is But a Dream..., which is set to be released on June 2nd. Along with the new song release is the track's official music video — a stop-motion visual directed by award-winning director Chris Hopewell.
The band has been teasing that new music was on the way after they unveiled a digital scavenger hunt for fans, which included puzzles, ciphers, and blog posts all written by Chat GPT, DALL-E 2 and AI voice modifiers. All of the clues brought fans to a website where they completed several challenges in order to unlock the single for release.
Life Is But A Dream... will be Avenged Sevenfold's eighth full-length studio album, and their first since 2016's The Stage. The new project was written and recorded over four years, and according to a press release, was inspired by "the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus. Accordingly, the lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism." This album also promises to be the band's "most daring."
After the album's official release, the band will be celebrating with two massive live shows this summer, taking over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9th, and Madison Square Garden on June 23rd. These two shows are a milestone, as they will be the group's first proper New York City show since 2007, and their first Los Angeles headlining concert since 2009. Tickets for both shows go on sale on March 17th.