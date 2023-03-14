Avenged Sevenfold Return With New Song "Nobody," Announce New Album

Avenged Sevenfold has returned with their first new single since 2016, "Nobody," and it's the first taste of their forth coming new album Life Is But a Dream..., which is set to be released on June 2nd. Along with the new song release is the track's official music video — a stop-motion visual directed by award-winning director Chris Hopewell.

The band has been teasing that new music was on the way after they unveiled a digital scavenger hunt for fans, which included puzzles, ciphers, and blog posts all written by Chat GPT, DALL-E 2 and AI voice modifiers. All of the clues brought fans to a website where they completed several challenges in order to unlock the single for release.