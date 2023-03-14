Taco Bell is saying goodbye to one of its most popular menu items! But to make up for the loss, the fast food chain is welcoming back two long-lost favorites.

The Quesarito is leaving Taco Bell's menu for good, according to a report from The Takeout. The last day you'll be able to grab this item is April 19. While it was a Taco Bell staple since it was added to the menu in 2014, it was made available only by ordering on the app three years ago.

The removal of the cheese-filled tortilla stuffed with rice, chipotle sauce, seasoned beef and sour cream frees up space on the Taco Bell menu for two fan favorites, the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. To refresh your memory, the Bacon Club Chalupa, which was first added to the menu in 1999, features a fried Chalupa shell filled with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado ranch sauce. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito isn't too far long off the menu, having been offered during the holidays. This burrito is stuffed with a double helping of steak, topped with seasoned rice, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and tortilla strips before being grilled with an exterior cheese crust.

The Bacon Club Chalupa will be available nationwide for $3.49, while the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is $4.99.