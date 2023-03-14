This Kentucky City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Just one Kentucky city made the list, Louisville at No. 37. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Louisville:

2.3% of respondents thought Louisville had the rudest inhabitants. In September, Louisville television reporter Sara Rivest was kissed on the cheek against her will while taping a live segment. She said it wasn't okay, and police charged the man with harassment. One little girl who knew the reporter told her the man had stolen her first kiss, which was "so rude!"

