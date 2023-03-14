This Nevada City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Just one Nevada city made the list, Las Vegas at No. 13. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Las Vegas:

7.8% of respondents thought Las Vegas had the rudest inhabitants. One fan was so rude in Las Vegas in March 2018, it prompted Elton John to walk offstage. According to a statement John released, the fan was putting his hands on the piano as he tried to play even after he asked him to stop, and then tried to take photos, interrupting his performance. "This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him," John said.

Check out the full report.