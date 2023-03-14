This Utah City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Just one Utah city made the list, Salt Lake City at No. 47. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Salt Lake City:

1.6% of respondents thought Salt Lake City had the rudest inhabitants. In 2018, Salt Lake City got called out for its rudeness by actor Joseph Morales, during the touring production of "Hamilton." On Twitter, during the intermission, he posted, "SLC, you're killing me. Put your phones away. We can see you. This isn't a movie. What is up with you guys?" One person responded and told Morales to "deal with it," because the Utah Jazz, the local NBA team, were in the NBA playoffs.

