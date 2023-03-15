It's been a good year for rock festivals, and the day after Aftershock revealed its insanely stacked lineup, Louder Than Life announced one that's equally impressive. The four-day event boasts Foo Fighters, TOOL, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day as headliners, with names like Weezer, Godsmack, Rancid, Queens of the Stone Age, Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Falling in Reverse and Turnstile rounding out the top of the bills.

“The fans spoke and we listened,” Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement. “The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special.”

Foo Fighters kick things off Thursday night (September 21), alongside Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, nothing,nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, and more.

TOOL headline Friday (September 22), on a bill that includes Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, and more.

Avenged Sevenfold top the bill Saturday (September 23), with sets by Pantera, Falling in Reverse, Pierce the Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Jesus Piece, and more.

Green Day closes things out Sunday (September 24), following performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, and more.

Louder Than Life is set to take place September 21-24 at the Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

See the announcement and full lineup below.