More Than 250,000 Without Power After Massive Nor'Easter Storm

More than 250,000 customers in the Northeast are reported to be without power after the latest nor'easter winter storm brought multiple feet of snow to the region, NBC News reports.

PowerOutage.us reports a total of 60,650 residents in New Hampshire; 42,909 in Maine; 31,776 in New York; and 25,361 in Massachusetts were without power as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday (March 15). Officials said no deaths were reported in the ongoing winter storm.

Several Northeast neighborhoods were reported to be blanketed with more than three feet of snow Wednesday morning including Moriah, Stony Creek and Palenville, New York, as well as Marlboro, Vermont, and Colrain, Massachusetts. The nor'easter storm was expected to conclude on Wednesday, but snow showers continued throughout the region as forecasters called for wind gusts at 30 to 40 MPH through the afternoon.

Winds were reported to reach up to 71 MPH in Frenchboro, Maine, and 62 MPH in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the nor'easter storm.

“This isn’t over,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday (March 14) via NBC News. “We have some concerns about what the high winds are going to bring and more snow to other parts of the state. A lot of power outages in the southern part.”

Nor'easter is a storm that hits the East Coast region as a synoptic-scale cyclone, getting its name from the direction of winds that travel from the Northeast.