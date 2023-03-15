Popular Eatery Named North Carolina's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant

A popular restaurant in North Carolina was named among one of the eateries that any foodie, or really just anyone looking for a good meal, needs to visit at some point while in the state.

24/7 Wall St. searched around the country to find the restaurants around the country that foodies just have to try, consulting reviews, both national and publications and editorial discretion to compile a list of the "must-visit" eatery in each state. According to the site:

"...Every state possesses at least one establishment that has attained iconic status — a place emblematic of its surroundings, one that no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity, one that might inspire some savvy traveler to say 'You went to [wherever] and you didn't eat THERE???'"

So which North Carolina eatery was named the restaurant you simply have to visit?

The Chicken Hut

Located in Durham, The Chicken Hut has been serving up a "delicious home cooked meal" to all who stop by since first opening its doors over 60 years ago, according to its website. This longtime favorite is a popular destination for anyone looking for delicious Southern comfort food, with a Google rating of 4.6 stars and over 500 reviews.

The Chicken Hut is located at 3019 Fayetteville Street.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about North Carolina's "must-visit" restaurant:

"Opened in another location in 1957 as The Chicken Box, this friendly no-frills restaurant serves home-style Southern food at its best. Fried chicken, no surprisingly, is a specialty, but daily specials include fried trout, smothered pork chops, pig's feet, chicken and dumplings, and other classics. Sides include hush puppies, yams, mac and cheese, and okra with tomatoes. To drink? Sweet tea or lemonade 'by the gallon.'"

Check out 24/7 Wall St. to see its full list of the country's need-to-see restaurants.