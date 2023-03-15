Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox Returning To Eagles On 'Hometown Discount': Report

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is reportedly returning to the team on a "hometown discount," spurning "more lucrative offers" from other teams, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (March 15).

"Six-time Pro-Bowl DT Fletcher Cox is returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, per sources. Eagles get the “hometown discount” as he turned down more lucrative offers,"

Cox, 32, has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Eagles after being selected at No. 12 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State standout was a member of Philadelphia's first and only Super Bowl championship team, as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2018, a three-time second-team All-Pro in 2014, 2015 and 2017, a six-time Pro Bowler from 2015 to 2020 and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.