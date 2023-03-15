"I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions," she continued. "I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!! Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC ... plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!"



The concerns over her health sparked plenty of conversation online that's left some fans to believe that she's battling liver disease. However, that's just hearsay at this point. She decided not to disclose exactly what she's been suffering from, but clearly she's on the mend. Young M.A defended her barber, who shared the initial concerning video, and also explained that she's "blessed."



See another video from her recent haircut below.

