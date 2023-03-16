Cincinnati's Oldest Home Is For Sale

Cincinnati's oldest home is up for sale, giving folks in the city a chance to own a piece of Cincy history.

The Columbia Tusculum home stands on Eastern Avenue, where it was built over two centuries ago in 1804, according to FOX 19. Lee Robinson of Sotheby's International Realty said the 200-year-old residence is the oldest home in Cincinnati.

According to the home's listing on Sotheby's Realty, the multi-level, single-family home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus 1 partial bathroom and even has a detached two-car garage with storage loft, a large backyard deck and a garden. Sitting on 0.08 acres, the 2,628-square-foot home is currently being listed at $498,900.

Whoever buys the home will also have plenty of opportunities to stay warm in the chilly Ohio winter, with four wood-burning stone fireplaces perfect for cuddling up with loved ones by the fire. The antique stonework combined with the modern touches added to the home are the best of both worlds, old and new. The dining room, with its wooden beamed ceiling and dangling chandelier, looks like something you'd see in an old tavern, but the bright windows and natural light liven up the place.

Check out the home listing to see photos of the city's oldest home.