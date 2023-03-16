Common, Chance The Rapper & More Pay Homage To Bobby Caldwell

Chance The Rapper also mourned Caldwell's loss. In his commemorative post, Chano included a screenshot of his previous conversation with the legendary singer and explained how Caldwell thanked him for sampling his song.



"Thanks for thinking of me," Caldwell wrote to Chance. "I'll be honored if you sample my song. All the best, Bobby."



"This never happens. I've never received a message from an artist thanking me for sampling their record," Chance explained in his caption. "I was so excited to meet you, I have not felt broken like this at a strangers passing in so long. You are a true legend and incredible person who I know I will see one day."



