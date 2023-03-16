Legendary Texas Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 101 Years

By Dani Medina

March 16, 2023

Photo: Google Maps

A legendary Lone Star State food joint is closing its doors after 101 years.

San Antonio Pig Stand's last location standing on Broadway was sold off to developers and owner Mary Ann Hill said "it's time" to shut the restaurant down, MySanAntonio reports. Hill had open heart surgery last summer and is still recovering. "My doctor says, 'No. It's too much stress. You're under so much stress,'" she told the news outlet.

Hill said the restaurant's name will go with her when it closes and there's no expectation for the business to be ran by anyone else.

The beloved diner was purchased by developer GrayStreet Partners last month. At the time, Hill said she planned to negotiate a new lease, but due to her condition, she made the decision to close the restaurant. It remains unclear what the developers plan to do with the property. As far as the kitschy decor, Hill said some items might be sold off in an auction.

The restaurant's last day open was March 12.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.