Legendary Texas Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 101 Years

A legendary Lone Star State food joint is closing its doors after 101 years.

San Antonio Pig Stand's last location standing on Broadway was sold off to developers and owner Mary Ann Hill said "it's time" to shut the restaurant down, MySanAntonio reports. Hill had open heart surgery last summer and is still recovering. "My doctor says, 'No. It's too much stress. You're under so much stress,'" she told the news outlet.

Hill said the restaurant's name will go with her when it closes and there's no expectation for the business to be ran by anyone else.

The beloved diner was purchased by developer GrayStreet Partners last month. At the time, Hill said she planned to negotiate a new lease, but due to her condition, she made the decision to close the restaurant. It remains unclear what the developers plan to do with the property. As far as the kitschy decor, Hill said some items might be sold off in an auction.

The restaurant's last day open was March 12.