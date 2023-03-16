Feeling Lucky? Check Out These Unbeatable St. Patrick's Day Deals In Austin

Get your green on, channel your inner leprechaun and keep an eye out for shamrocks because St. Patrick's Day is upon us! You don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to grab a beer, drink some whiskey or eat some delicious corned beef on Friday (March 17). There are some great deals, specials and freebies available right here in Austin! Check them out:

(All events take place on Friday, March 17)

Armadillo Den: Crawfish boil starting at 2 p.m. features live music, green tea shots, Lost Irish Whiskey

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller: Party starting at 10 a.m. features live music, food and drink specials

The Bon Aire: Party starting at 11 a.m.

Bouldin Acres: Fish and chips, shepherd's pie, drink specials, live music

The Cavalier: Party from noon to 5 p.m. (family friendly), party from 5 p.m. to midnight (adults only) features darts, pool, Irish whiskey drinks, Guinness, corned beef

Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill: Irish menu from Foxy's, Guinness from noon to 2 a.m.

Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery: Party featuring live music, dances, food and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe: Party from 6-8 p.m. features Irish menu, green beer, cocktails, live music

Foxy's Proper Pub: Party from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. features Irish whiskey distillery tastings, live music, Guinness on tap, Irish menu

Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub: Party from 10 a.m. to midnight features live music, bagpipers and green beer

Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar & Kitchen: Party featuring Guinness drafts, Irish car bombs, green Jell-O shots, green margaritas, whiskey tiramisu and Guinness-based cupcakes

Revelry Kitchen + Bar: Crawfish boil starting at noon features green beers, green Jell-O shots, Irish car bombs and live DJ

The Roosevelt Room: Half-off all Irish whiskeys all day

South Austin Beer Garden: Free crawfish, drink specials starting at 2 p.m.

Vista Brewing: Family friendly party features fish and chips, corned beef with cabbage, beer specials, scavenger hunt

Zilker Brewing Company and Taproom: Green Icy Boys beer

