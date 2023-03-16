Feeling Lucky? Don't Miss Out On These St. Patrick's Day Deals In Dallas
By Dani Medina
March 16, 2023
Get your green on, channel your inner leprechaun and keep an eye out for shamrocks because St. Patrick's Day is upon us! You don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to grab a beer, drink some whiskey or eat some delicious corned beef on Friday (March 17). There are some great deals, specials and freebies available right here in Dallas! Check them out:
Deals
Bar Louie: $3 green Bud Light drafts, $4 Jameson, $5 Guinness, $8 Irish old fashioned
Bone Daddy's: $5 22 oz. domestic green beers, $5 Shamrock-aritas, $5 Little Leprechauns, $3 Pot o' Gold shots, $6 pickles, $6 beef sliders, $6 hot chicken sticks
Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery: $5 iced sugar cookies, $3.50 cupcakes, $3 cake balls, $6 Guinness, $6 Jameson, $6 Irish coffee, $15 corned beef sliders and fries, $19 corned beef hash
Hat Creek Burger Company: $5 green grasshopper milkshakes
Haystack Burgers and Barley: $3 pints, $3 fried green pickles
Kona Grill: $3 green beers, $3 sake, $3 seltzers, $6 corned beef sliders
Oak'd Handcrafted BBQ: Happy hour specials all day
Punch Bowl Social: $7 beer and shots
The Quarter Bar: $6 Guinness, $6 Jameson, $6 Irish coffee, $15 corned beef sliders with fries, $19 corned beef hash
STIRR: $6 Jameson, $4 green beer
STK Steakhouse: $6 corned beef sliders with tater tots, $9 Leprechaun stilettos
Urban Crust: $4 Jameson
Urban Rio: $4 Jameson
Events
Community Beer Co.: Three-day bash from Friday to Sunday features small-batch Irish beers, live bands, Irish-themed menu; no cover, dog friendly
Dallas Farmers Market: All-you-can-eat crawfish boil from Rex's Seafood ticket includes one drink of your choice, pop-up market, live music, outdoor games on Friday from 4-10 p.m.; admission is free, meal tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger
The Dubliner: Party starting at 11 a.m. features Irish dancers, bagpipers, Irish pub songs by Claddagh, shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage; no cover
Happiest Hour: Party from 6-10 p.m. Friday features live music, green beer, food specials, beer and seltzer samplings; tickets are $50
Harwood Arms: Party starting at 11 a.m. Friday features live bands, food and beverage stations with Reuben fries and green beer; admission is free
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden: St. Patrick's Day celebration starting at 7 p.m. in the beer garden featuring Mickey and the Motorcars; no cover
Legacy Hall: Party starting at noon Friday features green beer, live music, whiskey and drink specials
Lochland's: All-day party features Irish dancers, live music, bagpipers, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and fish and chips
The Londoner: Party starting at 11 a.m. Friday features bagpiper and live DJ
The Rustic: Party features Proper 12 whiskey, live music and Irish-inspired decor; admission is free
World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza: Cornhole tournament and beer keg race on Main Street on Friday; admission is free
Source: The Dallas Morning News