Feeling Lucky? Score Big Savings With St. Patrick's Day Deals In Phoenix

Get your green on, channel your inner leprechaun and keep an eye out for shamrocks because St. Patrick's Day is upon us! You don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to grab a beer, drink some whiskey or eat some delicious corned beef on Friday (March 17). There are some great deals, specials and freebies available right here in Phoenix! Check them out:

Cactus Jack's: St. Patty's Costume Rock Party with sets by Zeppapotapuss and Wide Awake; admission is $15

C.A.S.A. Tempe: Block party starting at 11 a.m. features themed drinks, DJ sets; no cover before 4 p.m.

Clancy's Pub: Block party starting at 10 a.m. features live music, green beer, drink specials, Irish menu, local musicians

Connolly's: Parking lot party starting at 9 a.m. featuring green beer, giveaways, photo booth, live music, live DJ

The Dubliner: Celebration starting at 9 a.m. features live music, entertainment, Irish dancers; $10 cover starts at noon

Fibber Magees: Block party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. features live music, drink specials, beer garden, live entertainment; $10 cover

Hash Kitchen: Golden Green Bloody Marys, get a free chain with any bloody mary purchase

Irish Wolfhound Pub: Party starting at 10 a.m. features live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, drink specials, giveaways; $5 entry before 2 p.m., $10 entry until 6 p.m., $15 entry until close

Koibito Poke: 20% off your poke bowl if you wear green on Friday

Krispy Kreme: Free original donut if you're wearing green

Level 1 Arcade Bar: Block party features lawn games, costume prizes, $4 green beers, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson, $10 Irish car bombs; admission is free, 11+ after 7 p.m.

Lookout Tavern: Party starting at 11 a.m. features live music, Irish menu, green beer, Irish cocktails

Padre Murphy's: Celebration starting at 9:30 a.m. features live music, bagpipers, face painters, balloon artists, food and drink specials; $20 cover after 3 p.m.

RT O'Sullivan's: Green beer, music, food and drink specials, Irish-inspired entertainment; admission is free

Sangria Social at Queen Creek Olive Mill: $34 sangria carafe and Spanish meat-and-cheese board, $6 off sangria carafe from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday

Seamus McCaffrey's: Street party starting at 9 a.m. features food and drink specials, live entertainment; $10 entry benefits local firefighter charities

Someburros: $4 green chile beef burritos with promo code "GREEN" online, dine-in or drive-thru

STK Steakhouse: $9 leprechaun stilettos, $6 corned beef sliders

Twin Peaks: Free basket of chips and queso if you're wearing green on Friday

Source: ABC15, Phoenix New Times