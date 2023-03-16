US Has Lowest Life Expectancy Of All G7 Nations; Drops Below World's Top 50

The United States is now reported to have the lowest life expectancy of all G7 nations and dropped out of the world's top 50 rankings, according to data from the University of Oxford and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine obtained by Daily Mail.

The U.S. average life expectancy was reported to be 77.41, which ranks 53rd globally, based on ratings between 1952 and 2021. Americans had previously ranked 13th globally in 1950 with a life expectancy of 68, but have had a much slower increase than other developed nations.

The United Kingdom, which rose from 68.63 in 1950 to 80.43 in 2020, also saw a significant drop from 10th to 36th among the list of 200 nations. Hong Kong had the longest life expectancy of 85.2 years, followed by Macao (85.18), Japan (84.69), Australia (84.32) and the Republic of Korea (83.61).

Last August, the life expectancy in the U.S. was reported to take a significant hit in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Separate provisional data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that life expectancy at birth fell to 76.1 years in 2021, which was the lowest projected age among Americans since 1996, CNN reported at the time.

The life expectancy at birth also dropped by more than two and a half years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, marking the biggest two-year decline in a century, with the coronavirus serving as the driving factor.