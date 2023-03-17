Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Arizona can be found at Worth Takeaway in Mesa. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

When you can't take the heat outside, come visit Worth Takeaway in scenic Mesa, Arizona to cool off and take in their version of the chicken sandwich. They offer a selection of choices, ranging from buffalo chicken sandwiches to crispy chicken sandwiches and everything in between.

