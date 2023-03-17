Damar Hamlin’s On-Field Performance Places Him On In NFL List

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field performance prior to his life-threatening injury is being credited as one of the top players based on performance-based distribution in the NFL, according to a list shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on Friday (March 17).

Hamlin, who was selected by the Bills in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ranked 21st among the league's 'top 25 performance-based pay distribution for 2022' for his play through 15 games prior to suffering cardiac arrest on the field of a since-cancelled Monday Night Football game in January.

"Damar Hamlin comes in as No. 21 with $652,470 in performance based pay added to his $834,145 in salary and bonus. With 13 starts in 15 games played, Hamlin takes home almost $1.5 million in total compensation for 2022," Garafolo tweeted in response to Pelissero's sharing of the list.