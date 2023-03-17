Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Indiana can be found at The Eagle in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

When you want a taste of the South without crossing the Mason-Dixon line, The Eagle won't let you down. Offering everything from Chicken BLTs to classic fried chicken sandwiches, you will not only get your fill of this tasty bird but with a glass of sweet tea and Mac n Cheese, you might even forget you are in Indiana.

Check out the full report.