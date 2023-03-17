Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Nevada can be found at Mama Bird in Las Vegas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Las Vegas' Mama Bird has it figured out. This poultry-centric restaurant boasts a wide selection of fried chicken, ranging from chicken and waffles to mac n cheese chicken, but these can't touch their classic fried chicken sandwich. Their crispy batter-fried favorite perfects a standard and will leave you a believer.

Check out the full report.