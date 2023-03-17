Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Texas can be found at Las Abuelas in Austin. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Las Abuelas lives up to its name—this homestyle restaurant serves up food that is as comforting as the food your grandmother might make. Their exciting takes on Mexican-American fusion cuisine leaves you speechless in the best way possible, and their "Original Sandwich" takes the cake. This sandwich consists of a big piece of fried white meat chicken between two buns. The fun doesn't stop there, as the sandwich is then customizable, with toppings that include a range from cabbage and avocado to fried egg and hot sauce. For the best fried chicken sandwich in all of Texas, this is your one-stop shop.

Check out the full report.