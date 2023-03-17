This Is What Liam Gallagher Misses Most About Performing With Noel In Oasis

By Katrina Nattress

March 17, 2023

Oasis Attends "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Noel and Liam Gallagher have been at each other's throats for years, but that hasn't stopped fans (including The Who's Roger Daltrey) from begging for an Oasis reunion. Liam frequently answers fan questions on Twitter, and when one asked "What do you miss most about performing alongside Noel?" he gave his truthful (albeit cheeky) answer: "Showing him how to sing with passion and verve."

Someone else decided to use the opportunity to ask about a potential Oasis reunion, writing: "rasta, you recently said that you are not writing or thinking about the 4th album, is that because oasis is coming?"

Again, Liam had a pretty snarky answer. "I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me," he replied.

See both interactions below.

The chances of Oasis actually reuniting are pretty slim; however, Noel Gallagher recently made an interesting comment during an interview. When the topic inevitably came up, he didn't shut it down immediately. “You should never say never,” he said, before adding that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

“That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about,” Noel pointed out, but sadly never specified what exactly those circumstances were.

These comments came just months after he said there was "no point" for Oasis to reform.

“Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?” he quipped when asked at the time. “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it."

Oasis
