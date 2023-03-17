Noel and Liam Gallagher have been at each other's throats for years, but that hasn't stopped fans (including The Who's Roger Daltrey) from begging for an Oasis reunion. Liam frequently answers fan questions on Twitter, and when one asked "What do you miss most about performing alongside Noel?" he gave his truthful (albeit cheeky) answer: "Showing him how to sing with passion and verve."

Someone else decided to use the opportunity to ask about a potential Oasis reunion, writing: "rasta, you recently said that you are not writing or thinking about the 4th album, is that because oasis is coming?"

Again, Liam had a pretty snarky answer. "I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me," he replied.

See both interactions below.