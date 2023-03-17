Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Utah can be found at Pretty Bird in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

A restaurant called Pretty Bird has a lot to live up to, and luckily, the eatery not only delivers but provides the most memorable chicken experience in all of Utah. With a classic fried chicken sandwich that could have been "cooked in gold," you aren't going to want to skip this chicken shop next time you visit.

Check out the full report.