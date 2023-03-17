Washington Joint Named Among Top Places To Grab Corn Dogs

When Americans think about corn dogs, carnivals and fairs immediately come to mind. While this fried snack-on-a-stick tends to be consumed at specific events, that doesn't stop restaurants from putting their own fun spin on them.

For those craving yummy corn dogs, Yelp found the Top 25 best places to grab a corn dog in the country. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'corn dog,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'corn dog.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of February 27, 2023."

An up-and-coming Seattle restaurant made it on the list: Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog! This joint has been around since 2019, and thanks to their Korean-style corn dogs, they're quickly getting traction. There are plenty of fascinating options, from sweet potato and squid ink cheese to ramyon noodle chips.

Mahima D. also gushed about their experience here:

"My first time trying a Korean hot dog and I'm so glad I did! Delicious snack. I love that there's an option split so half is cheese (vegetarian) and bottom half is meat! The real star of the show is all the sauces, so fun to try different flavors. Loved the chipotle and gochujang ones."