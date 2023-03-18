Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcome Second Child

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin reportedly welcomed their second child last year — and kept it a secret!

Their second son Carson was born "sometime before last Christmas," Us Weekly reports. The couple's first son, Dakota Song Culkin, was born in April 2021, and Song and Culkin also kept his birth under wraps at the time.

News of Carson's arrival comes a little over a year after the two got engaged.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum and Home Alone star were first linked in June 2017. After having their first son, who is named after Culkin's late sister, they revealed they were thinking about having their second child. "They want more than one kid for sure. … It can definitely happen soon," an insider revealed in March 2022.

At the time, the source said Song "couldn't be happier" as a mom. "She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents," the source added.