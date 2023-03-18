Donald Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested On Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he expects to be arrested next week in a social media post on Saturday (March 18) morning.

The "leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote in all-caps in one of several posts on his social media platform Truth Social. "Protest, take out nation back."

He also shared a screenshot of a tweet from former TV and radio host John Cardillo saying that the case against Trump is being led by "a small group of radicals at the top" of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Manhattan's district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, has been leading an investigation into whether any campaign finance laws were violated when Trump made a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair between the two a secret.

Several hours after the post, a spokesperson for Trump said that he has not received any communications from the district attorney's office that an indictment is imminent.

If Trump is indicted, it will be the first time that a former president has been charged with crimes. Trump has previously said that he will continue to campaign even if he is indicted.