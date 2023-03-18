Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's And Costco Linked To Hepatitis A Outbreak

Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen fruits sold at Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's locations across the country because they have been linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The recalled products include 24-ounce packages of Simply Nature Organic Strawberries with a UCP of 4099100256222 and a Best By date of 6/14/2024, four-pound packages of Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries with a UPC of 96619140404 and a Best By date of 10/8/2024, and 16-ounce containers of Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries, and Mango with a UPC code 00511919 and Best By dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24.

You can see the complete list of recalled products, along with photos of the labels, on the FDA's website.

Consumers who have purchased the products should destroy them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three cases of Hepatitis A. Two of those patients had to be hospitalized. In addition, the CDC has identified two other suspected cases of Hepatitis A linked to the recalled frozen fruits.

"Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund," Scenic Fruit Company said in a statement.