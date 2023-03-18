Rod Stewart Cancels Show Due To 'Viral Infection'

Rod Stewart shared some heartbreaking news with fans Saturday (March 18).

The British rocker is suffering from a "viral infection," which has forced him to cancel his performance at A Day On The Green in Australia with Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens, he announced on Instagram. "I'm absolutely downhearted that I'm disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day On The Green. Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing," Stewart wrote on social media.

The "All for Love" singer added that he's "only human and sometimes get sick just like you do." He continued, "My greatest joy is performing for you, so I'm doing everything that I can to get on the mend and back on stage!"