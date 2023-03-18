Taylor Swift Literally Goes Diving And Swimming In Epic 'Eras Tour' Moment

Taylor Swift made a splash on opening night of the "Eras Tour." Literally.

As seen on videos on social media, the "Anti-Hero" singer, donned in a stunning red dress, dives into water and swims across the stage in what fans are calling an "insane" moment of the show. While it's clear it's a pre-recorded video on the screen and her swimming underwater under the stage was also a recorded bit — but the illusion and intent were spot on.

She used this to transition into an ethereal stage set complete with a bed, clouds and a ladder to perform "Lavender Haze" in a fluffy coat over a sparkly mini dress. You can watch videos of the epic moment below: