Taylor Swift Literally Goes Diving And Swimming In Epic 'Eras Tour' Moment
By Dani Medina
March 18, 2023
Taylor Swift made a splash on opening night of the "Eras Tour." Literally.
As seen on videos on social media, the "Anti-Hero" singer, donned in a stunning red dress, dives into water and swims across the stage in what fans are calling an "insane" moment of the show. While it's clear it's a pre-recorded video on the screen and her swimming underwater under the stage was also a recorded bit — but the illusion and intent were spot on.
She used this to transition into an ethereal stage set complete with a bed, clouds and a ladder to perform "Lavender Haze" in a fluffy coat over a sparkly mini dress. You can watch videos of the epic moment below:
Taylor Swift diving and swimming below the stage at tonight’s opening of her ‘Eras Tour.’ pic.twitter.com/mi0sT8Tkf8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2023
Taylor kicked off the "Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — on Friday (March 17) and she's not done yet. Another show is scheduled for tonight (March 18) at the State Farm Arena.
Here's a look at the iconic 44-song setlist, that lasts 3 hours and 15 minutes:
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis The Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible String
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Mirrorball
- Tim McGraw
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma