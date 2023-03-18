WATCH: New Yorker Takes Down Armed Suspect Running From The Police

A Good Samaritan in New York City stopped an armed suspect who was fleeing the police. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said that the officers were called to a bodega in Chelsea after a man, later identified as Jason Fleming, was seen brandishing a loaded rifle in broad daylight following a confrontation inside the store.

"He started crying, and then he walked out peacefully, and then he had a rifle. I saw him," bodega worker Zakir Indawala told WABC. "I saw the rifle. It was a big one."

When officers arrived, Fleming fled the scene on foot and tossed away the semiautomatic Hi-Point carbine rifle. He then pulled out a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver as he continued to run from the cops. Eventually, he was stopped when a bystander shoved him into a fence and detained him until officers caught up and took him into custody.

"As alleged, the defendant illegally brandished two loaded firearms in broad daylight on a Manhattan street, one of which was a carbine rifle, frightening numerous New Yorkers, including a child. Thanks to our law enforcement partners and the heroic efforts of a Good Samaritan, the defendant was apprehended before he could hurt anyone, and his weapons are now off the streets," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Fleming was charged with possession of firearms after a felony conviction and faces up to 15 years behind bars if he is convicted.