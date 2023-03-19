Missouri Linebacker Chad Bailey Arrested, Suspended By Team

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey has been suspended following his arrest overnight, head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Dispatch Sunday (March 19) morning.

Bailey, 23, a team captain during the 2023 season, was booked by Columbia Police on a driving while intoxicated charge at around 2:46 a.m. and was released on a $500 bond.

"We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey," Drinkwitz said. "He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies."

Bailey was arrested at around 1:00 a.m. near the University of Missouri campus, according to the Columbia Police Department's probable case statement obtained by the St. Louis Dispatch. The linebacker was initially pulled over for an expired license plate and lane violation.

Bailey admitted to consuming alcohol when speaking an officer and performed a field sobriety test poorly, according to the department's statement. The Texas native was third among Tigers players with 57 tackles, having started in all 11 games in 2022.

Bailey will be a sixth-year senior in 2023, having opted to return to Missouri for his final year of eligibility. The Missouri student-athlete handbook states that all athletes must serve a minimum one-week suspension from all team activities if they're arrested, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

The Missouri football team held an indoor scrimmage on Saturday (March 18), rather than their annual Black and Gold spring game.