6LACK Says He's Working On A Joint Album With Jessie Reyez

6LACK also discusses his upcoming album Since I Have a Lover. He began to tease the project back in February before he released the project's lead single, which is also the title track. Since then, he dropped other singles like "A Letter To My Fans," "Talkback," and "Fatal Attraction."



Elsewhere in the conversation, the Atlanta native revealed the true origin behind one of his fan favorites "PRBLMS." He said the 2017 was based on his first "crazy relationship." Despite being warned by friends, 6LACK said he got into a relationship with a girl who believes was nuts.



“For me, crazy is if I’m sleep in the middle of the night and I feel the covers get snatched off of me and you in full argument mode, and I’m just laying there," he explained. "Like, this doesn’t happen to me. I don’t deal with people who don’t have conversations in a normal fashion. And I don’t even know how you got in the house at that time, either… She was finding her way in a couple of times.”



Look out for 6LACK's new album dropping on March 24 and watch the entire conversation below.