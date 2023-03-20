Cook Up A Storm In The Metaverse with 'Two Dudes In A Kitchen' Podcast

Get ready to hang out with two dudes in a kitchen - in the metaverse! Because Wells Adams and Tyler Florence, co-hosts of iHeartPodcast's very own "Two Dudes in a Kitchen," are taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on March 23rd.

In this very special, salty and spicy episode of "Two Dudes in a Kitchen," join Wells and Tyler as they whip up some delicious recipes including smashburger quesadillas, late night skillets, and some buffalo chicken nachos — prepare your appetite!

Fans can experience this can't-miss episode of "Two Dudes In A Kitchen" in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Thursday, March 23d at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

While in iHeartLand on Roblox, head backstage (via trampolines located in the State Farm Neighborhood) for some never-before-seen "Two Dudes in a Kitchen" content. You can also head out on a scavenger hunt around iHeartLand to collect ingredients to make a smashburger quesadilla, and win a quesadilla hoverboard skin. Stick around and collect sound energy to become your own Music Tycoon, and don't forget to check out the State Farm neighborhood and take a ride on the ferris wheel.

And if you're in iHeartLand in Fortnite, stick around for a game of "How Food Are You?," which tests your knowledge of the recipes Wells and Tyler talk about in their podcast episode. You can also check out iHeartLand's mini games, including obstacle courses, high speed races, and more, as well as show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor.