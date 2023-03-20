Decision Made On Roger Goodell's Future As NFL Commissioner: Report

By Jason Hall

March 20, 2023

Super Bowl LVII - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Photo: Getty Images

Roger Goodell and league owners are reportedly expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for with NFL commissioner during the NFL Owners' Meeting in Arizona next week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 20).

The reported extension will be proposed during what Schefter described as "a special privileged session" permitting the attendance of only one member of all 32 NFL franchises next Tuesday (March 28). Goodell's extension has been discussed since last season when the league's compensation committee was granted permission to get a new deal done, sources told ESPN. A three-year extension was reportedly discussed, however, the length of the new deal has not yet been agreed upon as of Monday's report, according to the sources.

ESPN said the NFL declined to comment on its report as of Monday afternoon.

Goodell has been given three previous extensions in 2009, 2012 and 2017, since replacing Paul Tagliabue as the NFL's commissioner on September 1, 2006. The latest negotiations are reportedly to have gone smoothly, specifically in comparison to 2017, when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened to file a lawsuit before eventually being fined by the league for making legal threats.

Goodell's current contract went into effect in 2019. The commissioner has since helped finalize a collective bargaining agreement, which continued labor peace and brought more than $100 billion in a media rights deal with CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN and Amazon, as well as the upcoming multi-billion streaming deal to include its Sunday Ticket package of games on YouTube TV.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.