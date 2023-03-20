Decision Made On Roger Goodell's Future As NFL Commissioner: Report

Roger Goodell and league owners are reportedly expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for with NFL commissioner during the NFL Owners' Meeting in Arizona next week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 20).



The reported extension will be proposed during what Schefter described as "a special privileged session" permitting the attendance of only one member of all 32 NFL franchises next Tuesday (March 28). Goodell's extension has been discussed since last season when the league's compensation committee was granted permission to get a new deal done, sources told ESPN. A three-year extension was reportedly discussed, however, the length of the new deal has not yet been agreed upon as of Monday's report, according to the sources.

ESPN said the NFL declined to comment on its report as of Monday afternoon.