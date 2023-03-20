Decision Made On Roger Goodell's Future As NFL Commissioner: Report
By Jason Hall
March 20, 2023
Roger Goodell and league owners are reportedly expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for with NFL commissioner during the NFL Owners' Meeting in Arizona next week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 20).
The reported extension will be proposed during what Schefter described as "a special privileged session" permitting the attendance of only one member of all 32 NFL franchises next Tuesday (March 28). Goodell's extension has been discussed since last season when the league's compensation committee was granted permission to get a new deal done, sources told ESPN. A three-year extension was reportedly discussed, however, the length of the new deal has not yet been agreed upon as of Monday's report, according to the sources.
ESPN said the NFL declined to comment on its report as of Monday afternoon.
Roger Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for the commissioner at next week's owners meetings in Phoenix, league sources told ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023
More coming up on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/vJ4eVr4e3X
Goodell has been given three previous extensions in 2009, 2012 and 2017, since replacing Paul Tagliabue as the NFL's commissioner on September 1, 2006. The latest negotiations are reportedly to have gone smoothly, specifically in comparison to 2017, when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened to file a lawsuit before eventually being fined by the league for making legal threats.
Goodell's current contract went into effect in 2019. The commissioner has since helped finalize a collective bargaining agreement, which continued labor peace and brought more than $100 billion in a media rights deal with CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN and Amazon, as well as the upcoming multi-billion streaming deal to include its Sunday Ticket package of games on YouTube TV.