Dentist Charged With Murder Over 'Heinous' Poisoning Death Of Wife

A dentist from Colorado has been charged with murder for allegedly poisoning his wife. The Aurora Police Department said that 45-year-old James Toliver Craig drove his wife, 43, to the hospital last week because she was suffering from "severe headaches and dizziness."

Her condition quickly deteriorated, and she was moved to the intensive care unit, where she was placed on a ventilator. She was later declared brain dead, and on Sunday (March 19), the decision was made to take her off life support.

An investigation into her death revealed that she had been poisoned.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim's sudden illness and death," Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement. "It was quickly discovered this was, in fact, a heinous, complex, and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit's hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

Craig was taken into custody a few hours after his wife passed away.

Officials did not provide any information about a potential motive for the killing and said that the investigation is ongoing.