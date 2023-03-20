Luke Combs To Celebrate 'Gettin' Old' With Intimate Album Release Party

Luke Combs is getting ready to release his new album Gettin Old' on March 24th, but the country star is celebrating a day early with fans during an intimate show: the iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Luke Combs.

Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following 2022's Growin' Up. The new project showcases 18 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "Love You Anyway" and "5 Leave Clover," as well as a cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

In a message posted to social media, Combs explained of Gettin' Old, "This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do."

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Luke will perform some of his new songs live, as well as open up about Gettin' Old and more in an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio's Wayne D.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Luke Combs" on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartCountry's YouTube Channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Country stations across the country at 7pm local time, as well as on iHeartCountry Radio.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Luke Combs" by checking out some of his Gettin' Old songs below.