"Crickets... and I be looking at that Brunch like 'How the hell did HE get in there?," he continued. "You be having all these worthless-ass people in there in this damn brunch."



Big Boy also admits that he's never been invited to the Roc Nation Brunch, and brought up his awkward conversation with Ella Mai about her time at the annual event. Before the 65th Grammy Awards occurred in Los Angeles last month, the Roc Nation Brunch drew out plenty of celebrity guests like Kelly Rowland, Lil' Kim, Swizz Beatz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Vic Mensa, and more.



So far, neither JAY-Z nor anyone from Roc Nation have responded to Wayans just yet. Let's hope he can figured it out so that there will be an invite for him at next year's brunch.