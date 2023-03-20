Popular Grocery Store Pulls Eggs Off Shelves Because They Are Too Expensive

Dollar Tree is no longer selling eggs, as skyrocketing costs have made it impossible to sell them at a low price. The discount grocery store typically sells most items for no more than $1.25, with several items listed for $3 or $5.

"Our primary price point at Dollar Tree is $1.25. The cost of eggs is currently very high," said company spokesperson Randy Guiler. He said that the store will start stocking eggs when "costs are more in line with historical levels.

Guiler did not say when he expects Dollar Tree to start selling eggs again but suggested it won't be until the fall at the earliest.

According to Reuters, the price of a dozen eggs hit $5 in January due in part to a global outbreak of avian flue. However, the price fell by 6.7% in February, according to data released by the government.

"Wholesale prices continue to rise, which indicates retail egg prices have not peaked. The teetering flock numbers couldn't come at a worse time for consumers," David Anderson, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension, Bryan-College Station, told the Poultry Times via Fox Business. "The January USDA egg report showed prices were steady to slightly lower than December, but yearly prices for eggs often peaks each spring due to Easter holiday egg hunts and baking."

Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree and sells items for up $10, will continue to sell eggs.