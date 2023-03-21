Man Searching For Deer Antlers Discovers Human Remains

A death investigation has been launched after a man from Kansas stumbled across human remains. Authorities said that the man, who was not identified, was searching for deer antler sheds in a wooded area of Allen County when he uncovered skeletal remains that appeared to be human.

He contacted the local police, who then reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

Officials did not say how long the remains had been in the woods but cautioned that identifying the body could take time because of the condition they were in.

"Positive identification is expected to take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains," the KBI said in a statement. "Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. No threat to the public exists related to this incident."

Officials are asking the public for help and said they can contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 620-365-1400 if they have any information about the victim.