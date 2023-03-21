One Of The World's Most Unusual Restaurants Is Right Here In Texas

If you typically get hungry while doing chores, keep reading!

LoveFood compiled a list of the world's most unusual restaurants and one of them is right here in the Lone Star State. "From cat cafés to joints where dishes are delivered via roller coaster, the world is filled with weird, wonderful and downright wacky places to eat. Here we reveal the world’s most unusual restaurants guaranteed to drop jaws and get people talking, including eateries in unique locations and diners inside historic aircraft," the food site said about its interesting list.

Harvey Washbangers in College Station is among the world's most unusual restaurants, according to the list. It's a laundromat and a diner all in one! Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The laundrette-meets-diner Harvey Washbangers has found the solution to time-efficient laundering. Head to their restaurant, load up a washing machine then order a plate of food and perhaps a craft beer at the bar. The place serves burgers topped with chorizo, Cajun flavours or jalapeño with cream cheese. No need to worry about your clothes – a light system at the bar will notify you when your washing is done.