Search Called Off For Tacoma Pilot Whose Plane Disappeared From Radar

Officials in Washington state have suspended the search for a missing Tacoma pilot who whose plane vanished from the radar earlier this month.

The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Monday, March 20 that they ceased search and rescue operations for Rod Collen, a 15-year pilot who was last seen on March 6. Officials said he flew out of the Tacoma Narrows Airport in a 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane at 5:35 p.m.

Several minutes into the flight, Collen's aircraft suddenly disappeared from the air traffic controller tracking systems. The agency believes his plane's Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system was "either turned off or malfunctioned." Radar data indicates the plane took a "nosedive-like descent."

WSDOT air search and rescue crews combed through a 36-square mile section near the coast Lake Quinault and Queets. Several other agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Pierce County Sheriff's Department, assisted with the search in the heavily-wooded area.

Officials found no trace of Collen nor his plane for the last two weeks. As a result, no new aerial searches are planned until there are new developments in the case.

"This is not the outcome searchers and the many partners had hoped for and our thoughts are with both the family and everyone who worked to try and locate the aircraft," WSDOT said in a release. "The family has been kept informed of search activities and has been briefed about this decision."

In the wake of this decision, Aubrey Collen, the pilot's daughter, is looking for volunteers to look for her father's plane.

Anyone who thinks they spotted the plane or saw something on March 6 in that area is urged to call the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-259-5990 with details. The plane's tail number is N24289.