Security Guard Stops Armed Man Wearing Devil Mask From Entering Strip Club

A security guard at a strip club in Florida is being hailed as a hero for stopping a potential mass shooting. The Tampa Bay Police Department said that the suspect, identified as Michael Rudman, 44, tried to enter Mons Venus wearing a red and black devil mask.

As he approached the door, one of the security guards noticed that Rudman was holding a gun and knocked it out of his hand. The two men began to fight as several patrons sitting on benches near the door fled.

At one point, the security guard managed to pick up the gun and pointed it at Rudman, who then charged toward him. The two continued to wrestle as other security guards joined in and helped subdue Rudman, who had the words "kill" and "dark one" written on his arms, until the police arrived.

One of the security guards suffered minor injuries during the fight. While the handgun discharged and sent a round through the door of the strip club, nobody inside was harmed.

Officials said that Rudman had two full magazines in his pocket. When officers searched his truck, they found additional ammunition, firearm accessories, and knives.

Investigators said that Rudman was at the strip club the previous night but have not determined a motive for his actions.

Rudman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order.

" There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful that our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had the chance to carry out whatever he had planned," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will continue to actively and thoroughly investigate this case to get a better understanding of what led up to this thwarted incident."