1 Missouri University Named Among The Top 50 In The U.S.

One Missouri university ranked among the top colleges and university in the country, based on a new report from U.S. News & World Report.

According to the report, the site "[assessed] bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality" to determine its list of the best colleges for 2022-2023. Several Ivy League schools top the list, including Princeton University claiming the No. 1 spot, but plenty of public and private colleges and universities also found a spot on the list. So which college in the Show-Me State snagged a place in the Top 50?

Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis tied with Rice University in Houston, Texas, for No. 15 overall. According to U.S. News & World Report, the private college was founded in 1853, has an undergraduate enrollment of around 8,000 and an acceptance rate of 13%.

These are the Top 20 universities in the country, according to the report:

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology TIED: Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University N/A N/A University of Chicago TIED: Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania N/A California Institute of Technology TIED: Duke University, Northwestern University N/A Dartmouth College TIED: Brown University, Vanderbilt University N/A TIED: Rice University, Washington University in St. Louis N/A Cornell University TIED: Columbia University, University of Notre Dame N/A TIED: University of California (Berkeley), University of California (Los Angeles)

Check out the full report to see U.S. News & World Report's picks for the top universities in the country.