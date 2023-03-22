60-Year-Old Man Swims To Safety After Getting Attacked By Shark In Hawaii

A 60-year-old man was swimming about 200 yards offshore in Hawaii’s Anaehoomalu Bay when he was attacked by a shark on Sunday (March 19) afternoon.

The man, who was not identified, managed to swim to a nearby catamaran that was anchored in the bay and was helped out of the water by the crew.

The crew began working to control the bleeding while they waited for first responders.

A lifeguard rushed to the anchored boat on a jet ski and transported the injured man back to the shore, where an ambulance was waiting. He was then taken to a local hospital and treated for bite injuries to the back of his leg and left hand.

Officials have not said what type of shark attacked the man or how large it was.

In 2022, there were five unprovoked shark attacks in Hawaii, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. One person was killed, which was the only fatal shark attack in the United States last year.