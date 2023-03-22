Larry June & The Alchemist Recruit Big Sean For New Song Off Joint Album

The project has been two years in the making. June first started working on the project back in 2021 when he tweeted about "writing to these Alchemist beats." A year later, Alc confirmed that he and June were working together on a new project. Back in February, both California natives officially began to promote the arrival of their joint album.



They fueled up the hype for the LP by releasing their first single "60 Days." Then, earlier this month, June and Al dropped the visuals for "'89 Earthquake" and confirmed the title of their LP The Great Escape. Last week, they shared the animated album cover and announced the official release date, which is set for March 31.



Right before he dropped the latest single off the project, Larry June revealed the dates for the upcoming “Larry’s Market Run” tour. The 47-city tour will begin in May and will hit up numerous major cities until it wraps up in July. Check out the full video and the tour dates below.