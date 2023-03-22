Latto Is Close To Getting Her 2021 Gun Charges Dropped

By Tony M. Centeno

March 22, 2023

Latto
Photo: Getty Images

Latto is reportedly one step closer to getting her gun charges dismissed.

According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, March 22, the "Lottery" rapper is almost done with a year-long process of getting a pair of gun charges dropped. The offenses stem from an incident that occurred at Los Angeles International Airport back in May 2021. Latto was caught with a loaded gun and was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She was ultimately sentenced to complete a diversion program, which began last April. The program included a gun safety course and 120 hours of community service.

The report comes days after she first revealed her run-in with with police in her verse on Mellow Buckzz's new song "Boom, Pt 2" last week. After she promoted the song on Twitter, one fan pointed out her lyric about the gun charge and she said it was a "true story." From there, she proceeded to give fans the backstory behind the line.

"Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! [face exhaling emoji] no cap in my rap TUH," she tweeted.

If she completes all the tasks and stays away from all firearms, both charges will be dismissed. The rapper has a court hearing in April to determine whether or not she met all the requirements. In case you haven't seen it yet, check out the video for Mellow Buckzz and Latto's "Boom Pt. 2" below.

