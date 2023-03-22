Latto Is Close To Getting Her 2021 Gun Charges Dropped

The report comes days after she first revealed her run-in with with police in her verse on Mellow Buckzz's new song "Boom, Pt 2" last week. After she promoted the song on Twitter, one fan pointed out her lyric about the gun charge and she said it was a "true story." From there, she proceeded to give fans the backstory behind the line.



"Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! [face exhaling emoji] no cap in my rap TUH," she tweeted.