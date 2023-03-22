Mammoth WVH Returns With New Single, Announces New Album 'Mammoth II'

After two years, Mammoth WVH is back with a brand new album on the way — Mammoth II — and fans have the first taste of the project via its first single, "Another Celebration at the End of the World."

In a statement, the band's Wolfgang Van Halen explains of the new music, "I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit. 'Another Celebration At The End Of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can't wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward.'"

"Another Celebration at the End of the World" also comes with an accompanying music video, which picks up where the "Don't Back Down" visual left off, and sees Van Halen firing the other Wolfgangs, replacing them with his live band: Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums).