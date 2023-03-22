Mammoth WVH Returns With New Single, Announces New Album 'Mammoth II'
By Taylor Fields
March 22, 2023
After two years, Mammoth WVH is back with a brand new album on the way — Mammoth II — and fans have the first taste of the project via its first single, "Another Celebration at the End of the World."
In a statement, the band's Wolfgang Van Halen explains of the new music, "I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit. 'Another Celebration At The End Of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can't wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward.'"
"Another Celebration at the End of the World" also comes with an accompanying music video, which picks up where the "Don't Back Down" visual left off, and sees Van Halen firing the other Wolfgangs, replacing them with his live band: Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums).
Set to be released on August 4th, Mammoth II is Mammoth WVH's second full-length album following 2021's self-titled album, and showcases 10 brand new songs.
Wolfgang recently opened up about his new music and forthcoming new album during an interview with Rock 955's Klinger. He explained that Mammoth II was put together a lot more quickly than his band's debut album. He said, "The turnaround for this album was much, much quicker than the first one. The first one was recorded over a couple years, and this one was a month. We went on tour, came back, finished it, and there it was. So, basically, about a month and a half, two months worth of work."
Van Halen also explained that, like with Mammoth WVH's first album, there will be quite a few moments that are a nod to Van Halen songs. He said, "On the record, there are a handful of moments that are direct references, just like with the first album [and] 'Don't Back Down,' like the ending is a total reference to 'So This Is Love,' the Van Halen song, how it ends. So, there's a couple things on this album that I think will perk up the Van Halen listeners' ears and be like, 'Oh, that's that.'"
Mammoth II Track Listing:
1. Right?
2. Like A Pastime
3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World
4. Miles Above Me
5. Take A Bow
6. Optimist
7. I’m Alright
8. Erase Me
9. Waiting
10. Better Than You